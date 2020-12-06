69 of Highland Park passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Born July 26, 1951 in Pruszków, Poland to the late Jadwiga (Kraszkiewicz) and Edward Norkowski. She immigrated to Chicago with her mother when she was 18 years old. Beloved wife of Dr. Ira Shapira, loving mother of Henri (Deirdre) Schmid. Devoted grandmother Freya and Gunnar Schmid and Abby and Ellie Shapira, her pride and joy. Anna worked as a beautician and manicurist for almost 50 years. She loved her job and her clients, many of whom became lifelong friends. Anna had a unique sense of humor and is known for her practical jokes. She also loved to tell jokes and stories. She had an incredible capacity for remembering them in vivid detail. She was a generous, giving person and would offer help to anyone she would meet. Anna would light up a room with her laughter and was often the life of the party. Funeral services were private. If you want to honor Anna, we ask that you partake in a random act of kindness and think about your favorite memory of her. Also, think of her when you find that amazing deal when you're out shopping. Anna loved a good deal. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The American Friends of Israeli War Disabled Foundation (AFIWDF)* http://www.afiwdf.org/afiwdf_025.htm
or Catholic Charities, Lake County: https://www.catholiccharities.net/Home.aspx
. To view memorial tribute please visit the SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME website at www.symondsfuneralhome.com