Anna (Ann) Emily Mabry, 85, of Green Bay, passed away surrounded by her children on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on October 14, 1934 the daughter of the late George and Katherine (Vlnik) Ivaska.



Ann attended Steinmetz High School in Chicago, and married Thomas Morici on April 29, 1953. After Thomas' death she met and married James Mabry on September 24, 1969 in Chicago, IL. They moved to Wausaukee, WI in 1975.



She is survived by her children, Kathryn A. (Craig) Eichinger, Thomas J. (Marianne) Mabry, and Jamie H. (Jeremy Keyser) Mabry; grandchildren, Steven and Brian Eichinger, Emily and Colin Mabry.



Ann was preceded in death by her husbands, James S. Mabry, and Thomas Morici; her parents; her brothers George and Miro Ivaska; and her granddaughter, Ashley Schaut.





