Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
For more information about
Anna Figiel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Figiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Figiel


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Figiel Obituary
Anna Figiel nee Kuryla, age 88, beloved wife of the late Leonard; loving mother of Jeffrey (Cathy) and the late Gregory; cherished grandmother of Michael (Meghan), Meagan, Timothy (Nicole), and Shelley (James); fond great-grandmother of Jack, Kate, Rosie, Jesse, and Izzy. Memorial visitation Saturday, October 12, from 9 am until time of service 11 am at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Private inurnment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more info www.kolbusmayfh.com or 773-774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now