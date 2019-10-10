|
|
Anna Figiel nee Kuryla, age 88, beloved wife of the late Leonard; loving mother of Jeffrey (Cathy) and the late Gregory; cherished grandmother of Michael (Meghan), Meagan, Timothy (Nicole), and Shelley (James); fond great-grandmother of Jack, Kate, Rosie, Jesse, and Izzy. Memorial visitation Saturday, October 12, from 9 am until time of service 11 am at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Private inurnment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more info www.kolbusmayfh.com or 773-774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019