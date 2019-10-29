Home

Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
101 S. 6th Ave.
St. Charles, IL
Anna Freiny


1932 - 2019
Anna Freiny Obituary
Anna Freiny nee Dietzen age 87, of St. Charles passed into the next life 10/26/2019.

She is survived by 3 children Ruth (Tom) Clemens of Elgin, IL, Phil Freiny of St. Charles and Jane (John) Callahan of St. Charles, beloved grandchildren; Kyle (Kristen) Clemens, Kevin (Kristine) Clemens, Anna Clemens, Emily Freiny, Karaina Callahan and Robert Callahan, Amber (Brian) Curran, blessed and loved by great-grandchildren; Lydia, Juliette, Norah, Ophelia and Hailey. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, son Robert Jr., and brothers, John and Lorenz. A celebration of the love in her heart and the joys of heaven will begin with a Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. Funeral Services will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 101 S. 6th Ave., St. Charles, IL 60174. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or Northern Illinois Food Bank. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019
