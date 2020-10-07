Anna G. Argall, nee Gabriel, of Park Ridge; beloved wife of Glen; dear sister of the late George and the late Eli (the late Margaret); loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Saturday, Oct. 10th at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott, Park Ridge from 1 p.m. until time of Service at 4 p.m. For those unable to attend, the Service will also be webcast live on the funeral home webpage. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lincoln Park Zoo 2001 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60614 would be appreciated.
*Due to current mandates, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the funeral home. Everyone is welcomed, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects will be able to do so. Please note that all visitors are required to wear face masks to enter the funeral home.*
For information Nelson Funeral Home at
847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com