Anna Galezewski, nee Korba, was born in Michalovce, Czechoslovakia on January 8, 1927, the daughter of Jan and Alzbeta Korba. She passed from this life in Naperville, IL on March 29, 2019. Anna immigrated twice in her life. The first immigration was to Belgium where, during the Second World War, she lived under Nazi occupation. At the end of the war, she came to the United States and settled in Chicago. She raised three children as a single mother in the Ashburn community of the Southwest Side, in a house where she lived for over 50 years. While in her home, she took great joy in cooking for holidays and in gardening. Her roses were a constant source of compliments, and to the end she had a magic touch with African violets. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and his wife, Michel and Julienne Korba; her infant son, James Michael Galezewski; her nephew, Yvon Korba; her grandson, Tommy Bernar; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Esther Hayes; and her nephew, Raymond Hayes. She is survived by her children, Lawrence (Bree) Galezewski, Madelene Bernar and James (Sharman) Galezewski; her grandsons, Michael and Jonathan Galezewski, and her granddaughter, Ruth Boyd-Galezewski. Anna will be remembered as a person of strength and independence who, until the very last, sought to embody those values in her everyday life. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Anna's life, memorials to St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563 would be greatly appreciated. Visitation Thursday, April 4, 4:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, April 5, 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Wheaton, IL. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2019