Anna H. Sokolowski, 90; beloved wife of the late Eugene; loving mother of Cynthia (Joel) Heiniger and the late Eugene J. Soklowski; devoted grandmother of Ava Heiniger; fond sister of the late Joe (late Jean) Baron; loving aunt of Janice (Eric) Dombrowsky, Linda DuBay, late Caroline Stahl, Stephen Sokolowski, and others; devoted and loving friend of many.
Visitation Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIERCHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, February 22, starting with prayers at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Thecla Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020