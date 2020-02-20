Home

Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thecla Church

Anna H. Sokolowski

Anna H. Sokolowski Obituary
Anna H. Sokolowski, 90; beloved wife of the late Eugene; loving mother of Cynthia (Joel) Heiniger and the late Eugene J. Soklowski; devoted grandmother of Ava Heiniger; fond sister of the late Joe (late Jean) Baron; loving aunt of Janice (Eric) Dombrowsky, Linda DuBay, late Caroline Stahl, Stephen Sokolowski, and others; devoted and loving friend of many.

Visitation Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIERCHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, February 22, starting with prayers at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Thecla Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020
