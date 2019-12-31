Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pietryka Funeral Home - Chicago
5734 W. Diversey Ave.
Chicago, IL 60639
773-889-0115
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pietryka Funeral Home - Chicago
5734 W. Diversey Ave.
Chicago, IL 60639
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Frances of Rome
1500 S. 59th Court
Cicero, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Frances of Rome
1500 S. 59th Court
Cicero, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Calcagno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Josephine Calcagno


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Josephine Calcagno Obituary
Anna Calcagno, age 88, passed away peacefully with family members at her side on December 28, 2019.

She was born on October 30, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to the late John and Marie Edenhofer. A loving sister, she was extremely close to the late John (Audrey), the late Marie "Mitzi" Dini (Ray), the late Arthur (Carol), the late Carl "Ray", William (Nancy), the late Dorothy "Dolly" Karp (Mike) Jeannie Onnezi (Pierre), and Paul Edenhofer.

Anna married her love, the late James Calcagno, in 1956. James preceded her death in 1984. She was a beloved mother to Calann Kelly, Jeannie Williams, Helen "Tootsie" Zatto (Vito), and Karen Calcagno.

Anna was a lifetime resident of Cicero, Illinois.

She was a devoted member of her church, St. Frances of Rome, and an active member of its community. All that loved Anna knew her to be a strong, feisty, and independent woman. Alongside the time she spent with her family and friends, she enjoyed gardening, shopping, and dining out. Anna was a loving grandmother, great grandmother, aunt to many nieces and nephews, and a dear friend.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-9:00PM on Thursday, January 2, at Pietryka Funeral Home, 5734 W. Diversey Avenue, Chicago, Illinois. Funeral will be held on Friday, January 3, Viewing at Church 9-10AM, Mass at 10AM, at St. Frances of Rome, 1500 S. 59th Court, Cicero, IL Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, IL For more information, call 773-889-0115
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -