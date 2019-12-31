|
Anna Calcagno, age 88, passed away peacefully with family members at her side on December 28, 2019.
She was born on October 30, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to the late John and Marie Edenhofer. A loving sister, she was extremely close to the late John (Audrey), the late Marie "Mitzi" Dini (Ray), the late Arthur (Carol), the late Carl "Ray", William (Nancy), the late Dorothy "Dolly" Karp (Mike) Jeannie Onnezi (Pierre), and Paul Edenhofer.
Anna married her love, the late James Calcagno, in 1956. James preceded her death in 1984. She was a beloved mother to Calann Kelly, Jeannie Williams, Helen "Tootsie" Zatto (Vito), and Karen Calcagno.
Anna was a lifetime resident of Cicero, Illinois.
She was a devoted member of her church, St. Frances of Rome, and an active member of its community. All that loved Anna knew her to be a strong, feisty, and independent woman. Alongside the time she spent with her family and friends, she enjoyed gardening, shopping, and dining out. Anna was a loving grandmother, great grandmother, aunt to many nieces and nephews, and a dear friend.
Visitation will be held from 3:00-9:00PM on Thursday, January 2, at Pietryka Funeral Home, 5734 W. Diversey Avenue, Chicago, Illinois. Funeral will be held on Friday, January 3, Viewing at Church 9-10AM, Mass at 10AM, at St. Frances of Rome, 1500 S. 59th Court, Cicero, IL Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, IL For more information, call 773-889-0115
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020