Anna Kaip
Anna Kaip, 98, beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of John (Patricia Lloyd); devoted grandmother of John D. (Aleah) and Susan (Jeremy Kay); cherished great grandmother of Nicholas; extended family to Leslie Altman. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in Anna's name. Family and friends will meet directly at St. Adalbert Cemetery on Monday July 13th for a 12:30 graveside service. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Grein Funeral Directors 773-588-6336 or greinfuneraldirectors.co


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
12:30 PM
St. Adalbert Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Grein Funeral Directors
2114 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 588-6336
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Grein Funeral Directors
