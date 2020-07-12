Anna Kaip, 98, beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of John (Patricia Lloyd); devoted grandmother of John D. (Aleah) and Susan (Jeremy Kay); cherished great grandmother of Nicholas; extended family to Leslie Altman. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity
in Anna's name. Family and friends will meet directly at St. Adalbert Cemetery on Monday July 13th for a 12:30 graveside service. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Grein Funeral Directors 773-588-6336 or greinfuneraldirectors.co