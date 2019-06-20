|
|
Kowal , Anna Anna Kowal, 94, June 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Loving mother of Paul (Bohdanna). Cherished grandmother of Mark (Jariya) and Adriana (Andrew) Royal and great-grandmother of Mason. Funeral Friday 10:00 A.M. from Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622, to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral for a 10:30 A.M. Funeral Service. Visitation Friday 8-10 A.M. at Muzyka Chapel.
Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery. Info: 773-278-7767. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019