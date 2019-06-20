Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 278-7767
For more information about
Anna Kowal
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Kowal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Kowal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Kowal Obituary
Kowal , Anna Anna Kowal, 94, June 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Loving mother of Paul (Bohdanna). Cherished grandmother of Mark (Jariya) and Adriana (Andrew) Royal and great-grandmother of Mason. Funeral Friday 10:00 A.M. from Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622, to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral for a 10:30 A.M. Funeral Service. Visitation Friday 8-10 A.M. at Muzyka Chapel.

Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery. Info: 773-278-7767. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now