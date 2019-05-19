|
Anna Kulaga, beloved wife of the late Michael Kulaga. Loving mother of Donna McPhee, Joseph (Laura) Kulaga, Sophie (Louis) Aguayo, Stanley (Rose) Kulaga. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Jon) Golyzniak, David (Jaime) McPhee, Jessica McPhee, Joey Kulaga, Cody Kulaga, and Dylan Kulaga. Great grandmother of Georgia Golyzniak and Elloise McPhee. Dear sister of Stella (the late Joseph) Papciak. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Monday, 9:00 a.m. until prayers at 10:30 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 434 W. Park, Arlington Heights, for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery.Memorials to the , Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019