Anna Livingstone Macek (nee Duncan) of New Lenox, Illinois, age 89, passed away peacefully at her home on October 9, 2020. She was born in Chicago to the late George and Margaret Duncan and was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, George Peter Macek, and her brother, John. Anna had an infectious laugh and a smile that lit up the room. She loved Chicago sports and was thrilled when her Cubbies finally won the World Series. She spent her days reading cozy mystery novels, completing "not too hard" jigsaw puzzles, and watching British television programs while sipping a "nice cup of tea". Anna was very proud of her two children, Karen, wife of Tom Denniger, and Mark, husband of Kerry. She also adored and doted over her two grandchildren, Bailey and Tommy Denniger. She cherished every minute with them. Anna is survived by her beloved sister, Margaret, wife of Dominic Tunzi, and several wonderful nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace Episcopal Church, New Lenox or the American Cancer Society. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 3:00pm until time of Funeral Service at 7:00pm.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
OCT
15
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
