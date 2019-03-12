|
|
Anna Lee Cooper, age 93, adored daughter of the late Carl and Ruth Brown; beloved wife of the late Hilliard Cooper; loving mother of Robert Cooper and Linda (Michael) Schwartz; cherished "Mama" of Zachary, Caroline, Dana and Hallie. In addition to being an incredible mother and grandmother, Anna Lee was a treasured friend, with an infectious smile, to all who knew her. Chapel service Thursday, March 14, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ark of Chicago. For information and condolences: 847.255.3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019