|
|
Anna M. Ford "Omi" (nee Köck), 86, of Norridge, IL passed away surrounded by family Monday, September 2, 2019. Anna was born on December 10, 1932 in Munich, Germany. She married late US soldier John McDonald Ford in 1953. She came to the US in 1957. Anna was the loving mother of MaryAnn, William (Kathy), Terry (Ann), Michelle (Scottie) and Marlene. She was the devoted grandmother to 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Anna was an avid gardener who enjoyed cooking and loved Elvis. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a kind and loving mother figure who touched the lives of many.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm; Funeral, Tuesday at 10 am at Rago Brothers Funeral Home, 7751 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60634.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019