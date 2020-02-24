|
Anna M. Hook, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Glenview on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born in Skokie, IL, on February 6, 1927, daughter of John P. and Marguerite (Schuller) Michelau. She was preceded in death by her husband George F. Hook (November 10, 1991). Ann and George owned and operated Edwards Florist, in Winnetka, for many decades. She was involved in volunteer work, social clubs, and was proud of her Luxembourg heritage. Ann is survived by her children Lawrence (Diane), David (Nancy), Carol (Robert) Jochens, and Susan Hook Miller. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, February 28th 9:30 a.m., followed by 11:00 a.m. mass in the chapel at St. Gilbert Church, 301 E. Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Society of the Divine Word, P.O. Box 6038, Techny, IL 60082 (www.divineword.org) or Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6400 Shafer Ct. Suite 700, Rosemont, IL 60018 (www.seasonsfoundation.org).
Info: 847-675=1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020