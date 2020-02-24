Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990

Anna M. Hook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna M. Hook Obituary
Anna M. Hook, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Glenview on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born in Skokie, IL, on February 6, 1927, daughter of John P. and Marguerite (Schuller) Michelau. She was preceded in death by her husband George F. Hook (November 10, 1991). Ann and George owned and operated Edwards Florist, in Winnetka, for many decades. She was involved in volunteer work, social clubs, and was proud of her Luxembourg heritage. Ann is survived by her children Lawrence (Diane), David (Nancy), Carol (Robert) Jochens, and Susan Hook Miller. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, February 28th 9:30 a.m., followed by 11:00 a.m. mass in the chapel at St. Gilbert Church, 301 E. Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Society of the Divine Word, P.O. Box 6038, Techny, IL 60082 (www.divineword.org) or Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6400 Shafer Ct. Suite 700, Rosemont, IL 60018 (www.seasonsfoundation.org).

Info: 847-675=1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now