Anna M. Nielsen
Anna M. Nielsen, nee Ryder, age 85; Beloved wife of the late Everett Nielsen; Loving mother of the late Laura Gertonson-Kirby, and Charles (Susan) Gertonson; Dearest grandmother of Nicholas Gertonson and Andrew Gertonson; Loving sister of Margaret Rita (the late George) Ribikawskis, the late Irene (the late Bud) Cooper, the late Thomas William Ryder, the late Patrick Joseph Ryder, and the late James Robert Ryder; Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews; Funeral and interment private; Arrangements by Lack and Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Road, Hickory Hills, IL. 60457; Information 708-430-5700



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
