Anna M. Prohny, age 72, of Harwood Heights passed away September 24, 2020.
Daughter of the late Pawlo and Paraskevia Prohny; beloved sister of Peter, Olga, the late Taras, Mykola and Jeannie; sister-in-law of the late Sandra; Godmother to Lucy (Jasion) Tahara and cousin to many in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Poland and Brazil.
Visitation from 4-8 p.m. with a Panachyda Service at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 27 at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Interment at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Chicago. Info – 773-545-3800 or www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Felines and Canines, Inc. www.felinescanines.org/donate
