78, passed away the morning of March 1, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.
Anni was born on July 26, 1941 in the small village of Engelsberg, Czechoslovakia to Aurelia (Thaemer) and Joseph Gross. She was the third of three daughters. In 1959, Anni met a Serbian electrician, Robert "Bob" Schlotzer in the German city of Goeppingen. They were married four years later.
Anni and Bob Immigrated to the US in 1967 and bought their first home in Northport, Long Island. They welcomed their first child, Yvonne, in October of 1971. In 1973 they relocated to the Chicago suburbs and had their second child, Eric. Anni stayed home to raise their children, later returning to work in the office of Bob's own machinery sales and manufacturing business.
In 1980, Anni and Bob moved from Lombard to their dream home in West Chicago, where they spent the next 38 years lovingly tending to their home and garden. On weekends, they enjoyed meeting up with others in their circle of German-American friends. Anni was known for her quick wit and brutal honesty. She was amazingly generous and had a big personality that complemented Bob's more introverted style.
In late 2018, Anni and Bob moved to Land O Lakes, Fl. When Bob passed away on January 12th, 2020 Anni's broken heart never recovered. Her passing came just six weeks later.
Anni Schlotzer is survived by her daughter Yvonne (Mitchell) and husband Hunter, son Eric and his wife Lynsey, four grandchildren, Aria, Evangeline, Rafe and Rook, and sisters Erna (Steinhauser) and Linde (Kraus).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020