|
|
(nee Radetic) Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Bibs"; loving mother of the late David, and Dana (Gina) Viviano; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Pocepicky) Radetic; fond grandmother of Anthony Viviano; dear sister of Anthony (Mary) Radetic, Josie (the late Mike) LaPorte, the late Mary Radetic, and the late Irene (the late Steve) Cica; fond aunt of Michael R., Michael L., and Dawn Cica. Private Services will be held in Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020