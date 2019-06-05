HINSDALE, IL – It is with profound sadness that we announce that Anna M. Zelisko of Hinsdale, Illinois, reposed in the Lord on June 1, 2019.Born May 13, 1924, Anna was the daughter of John and Mary Krafcisin (née Perun). She was a faithful and lifelong member of Nativity B. V. M. Ukrainian/Byzantine Catholic Church in Palos Park, Illinois 60464. Anna passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 95, with family members by her side. Her life was centered around her family and her church community. She will be dearly missed and forever loved by her family and friends. Anna was a true Chicago South-sider. She grew up and lived in The Back of the Yards, Cornell Park, Gage Park and Beverly. Anna attended Fulton Grade School, Lindblom High School, The University of Chicago and St. Xavier College. Her interest in gardening enabled her to become a member of the Hinsdale Garden Club and Master Flower Judge.Anna is survived by her sons Paul (and wife Judy), Mark (and wife Julie) and John (and wife Linda), and her daughter Karen (and husband Michael) along with grandchildren, a great-grandchild, nieces and nephews. Anna was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Krafcisin; husband, Peter Zelisko; sister Mary (Mame) Krafcisin; brothers John Krafcisin and Michael Krafcisin.A viewing will take place at the Hills Funeral Home, 10201 S Roberts Road, Palos Hills, Illinois 60465 on Friday, June 7 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a memorial Panachida at 7:00 PM. A viewing will also take place at Nativity B.V.M. Church from 10 AM to 10:30 AM before the funeral service. Funeral service will be at Nativity B. V. M. Church, 8530 W 131 Street, Palos Park, Illinois 60464, (708) 361-8876, on Saturday, June 8 at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Illinois.The family extends special thanks to Sophie, Anna's long time care-giver and to Rica who was so very helpful in Anna's last days; gratitude is also extended to Residential Hospice for their excellent and compassionate hospice care.Contributions in Anna's memory may be directed to The Basilian Order of St Josaphat: St. Josaphat's Monastery / 1 East Beach Drive / Glen Cove, NY 11542(516)671-0545 (Monastery)(516)671-8980 (Retreat House)(623)271-4570 (Peggy, Manager's Cell phone)https://www.stjmny.org/basilian-order-of-st-josaphat.htmlhttps://www.stjmny.org/contact-and-directions.html and/or to The Sisterhood at Nativity B.V.M. Church, 8530 W 131 Street, Palos Park, Illinois.All friends and community members are kindly asked to remember the newly departed servant +Anna and the entire Zelisko, Krafcisin, Perun and Ellis families in their prayers.May Almighty God Grant Rest Eternal and Blessed Repose to His Newly Departed Servant +Anna and May Her Memory Be Eternal! Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary