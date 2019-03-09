|
Anna Mae "Annie" Cuda née Vyskocil, 94, of McHenry, at rest March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Cuda. Cherished mother of Frank (Ann) Cuda and Steve (Annette) Cuda. Dear grandmother of Andrew, Leigh, Jay and Alex Cuda, Elizabeth (Jake) Smith, Maria (Kevin) Hill, and Kathryn Cuda. Loving great-grandmother of Charles Anthony. Visitation will be held on March 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation resumes March 12, 2019 at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3500 Washington St., McHenry, IL 60050. INFO: 815-385-2400 or www.justenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2019