Anna Mae G. Schueler
Anna Mae G. Schueler, nee Lee. Beloved wife of late William G. Schueler. Loving mother of William (Pam) Jr., Robert (Lesa), James, Thomas (Lisa), John (Jennipher) and Laura. Proud grandmother of Lisa, Scott, Steven, Ryan, Keith, Erich, Kurt, Michelle, John, Thomas, and Lisa. Great grandmother of Cameron, and Kyleigh. Fond sister of Jeannine Patt and Frances Garland. Dear family friend of Linda Cherry Schueler. Memorials may be made to Norman B. Barr Camp, P.O. Box 70. Williams Bay, WI 53191. Funeral service and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home, 773.661.1240 or www.suerth.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
