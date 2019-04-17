|
Anna Mae Truelsen nee Frake, 96, long time resident of Northbrook, passed away April 15, 2019; beloved wife of the late Kenneth R. Truelsen; loving mother of Carol (Milton) Lemke, Ken (Jean) Truelsen, Sharon (late Donald) Knoll and Gail Truelsen (companion Tom English); loving grandmother of Kimberly Zick, Scott Lemke, Robin Marnell, Rob Truelsen, Brian Truelsen, Mark Truelsen, Kelly Sabin and Kevin Knoll; proud great grandmother of 19; dear sister of Barbara (late George) Garner, late Catherine (late Ray) Berresheim, late Dorothy (late George) Eck, late Frances (late John T. Jr.) O'Connell, and late Richard (Rosalie) Frake; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her faithful companion dog, Tilly. Visitation Friday, April 19 from 9 am until time of service 11 am at Northfield Community Church, 400 Wagner Road, Northfield. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Ste 105, Northfield, IL 60093. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2019