Obituary Condolences Flowers Anna Mae Truelsen (nee Frake), 96, of Northbrook, Illinois died peacefully on April 15, 2019 in the house built by her husband, Kenneth, 63 years ago for Anna Mae and their four children. Anna Mae's father, George Frake, always joyfully recalled the story of Anna Mae interrupting "a good card game" on New Year's Eve 1922, when Anna Mae's mother, Margaret Frake went into labor and George had to take her to Evanston Hospital that evening. Anna Mae and her five siblings grew up on a farm on East Lake Avenue, Glenview, Illinois. She attended grade school at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. One of Anna Mae's favorite memories was her father taking her, her sisters and brother wrapped in blankets to school on a horse drawn sleigh. She attended Northbrook High School where she met the love of her life, Kenneth Truelsen. Anna Mae played the base drum in the school band and Kenneth the coronet. Later she showed her children a picture of the school band and how she positioned herself to be closer to their father in the photo. Following high school graduation in 1941, Kenneth was drafted into the military to serve in the US Navy on a Destroyer Escort. Anna Mae became a telephone operator in Glenview while Kenneth served his country. Anna Mae showed her kindness and compassion during this time when military personnel stationed at Glenview Naval Air Base would call home during the holidays, never charging these soldiers for the extended long-distance calls. On August 4, 1944, when Kenneth was home on a 7-day military leave, they eloped and the high school sweethearts married. Parenting began in 1946 when their first child was born. Anna Mae was a loving mother and stay-at-home mom raising her four children: Carol (Milton) Lemke, Ken (Jean) Truelsen, Sharon (late Donald) Knoll, and Gail (companion Tom English) Truelsen. Anna Mae's love for children continued when she became a crossing guard at an intersection near her home. Anna Mae proudly displayed Northbrook Crossing Guard Badge No. 6 for 26 years. In the winter months she dressed in snowmobile attire to bear sub-zero conditions to assure students safely crossed the busy intersection. Anna Mae was proud of her accomplishments and longevity as a crossing guard and would sometimes boast that she crossed children whose parents she had also crossed when they were grade school students. Anna Mae and Kenneth were married for 59 years until Kenneth's death in 2003. For nine years, her faithful companion dog, Tilly, brought her comfort and joy and was always by her side. Anna Mae is loving grandmother of Kimberly (Bob) Zick, Scott (Melissa) Lemke, Robin (Patrick) Marnell, Rob Truelsen, Brian (Angela)Truelsen, Mark (Amy) Truelsen, Kelly (Josh) Sabin and Kevin (Emily) Knoll; proud great grandmother of 19; dear sister of Barbara (late George) Garner, late Catherine (late Ray) Berresheim, late Dorothy (late George) Eck ,late Frances (late John T. Jr.) O'Connell, and late Richard (Rosalie) Frake; and, fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral service was held at Northfield Community Church on Friday April 19, 2019, with interment at Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Ste 105, Northfield, IL 60093. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 2, 2019