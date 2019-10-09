Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Divine Savior Catholic Church
Anna Maria Armaroli Obituary
Anna Maria Armaroli nee Manerba, loving wife of the late Robert Armaroli; beloved mother of Barbra (Jim) Butler; cherished grandmother of Adam (Adrienne Derstine) Butler and Gregory Butler; dear sister of Rina (Romano) Garattini; fond aunt of Paola (Marino Trani) Garattini and her sons, Alessandro and Andrea, and the late Daniele (Letizia) Garattini, and their daughter Giulia; special friend of Maya Tria, Jun Igama, Delia Pureza, Rowena Banes and their families. Anna was an expert seamstress, a phenomenal cook, and a magician in the garden. But most of all, she loved her families, all of them, with all her heart. Visitation is Friday, 8:30 am until prayers at 10 am at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to Divine Savior Catholic Church. Mass 10:30 am. Interment private. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Procopius Abbey in Lisle or Divine Savior Catholic Church in Downers Grove.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019
