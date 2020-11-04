Anna Maria Pezanowski nee Steinbach, age 89, of Harwood Heights, IL. Beloved wife of the late Edward Pezanowski. Devoted aunt to Leonard (Cathy) Kutyla, Bernadette (Dennis) Peca, Dorothea (the late Vladimir) Gastevich, the late Elizabeth Kutyla-Miner (Scott Miner), and Robert (Laura Alderson) Kutyla. Dear sister to the late Angela (the late John) Kutyla. Anna Maria (Auntie) will be remembered as a loving aunt to her nephews and nieces, and a cheerful friend to many. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna Maria's name can be made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654. Friends are encouraged to share condolences on Anna Maria's memorial at https://www.kolbusmayfh.com/obituary/anna-pezanowski