Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
1501 S. Main St
Lombard, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Sinka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Maria Sinka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Maria Sinka Obituary
Anna Maria "Annemie" Sinka, nee Pracht, age 97. Beloved wife of the late George O. Sinka; loving mother of Michelle (Scott) Teschky and stepmother of George (Ruth) Sinka, and Regina Gomory; devoted grandmother of Collin Teschky, Sabella Sinka, Alex and Rick (Alicia) Gomory; preceded in death by 2 brothers; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 14th, 10 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard, IL 60148. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Memorials to the Engineers Foundation of the Union League Club 65 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604, Marianjoy Rehabilitation, 26W171 Roosevelt Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187, or Vitas Hospice of Broward County, 2905 N. Commerce Pkwy Miramar, FL, 33025 Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now