Anna Maria "Annemie" Sinka, nee Pracht, age 97. Beloved wife of the late George O. Sinka; loving mother of Michelle (Scott) Teschky and stepmother of George (Ruth) Sinka, and Regina Gomory; devoted grandmother of Collin Teschky, Sabella Sinka, Alex and Rick (Alicia) Gomory; preceded in death by 2 brothers; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 14th, 10 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard, IL 60148. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Memorials to the Engineers Foundation of the Union League Club 65 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604, Marianjoy Rehabilitation, 26W171 Roosevelt Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187, or Vitas Hospice of Broward County, 2905 N. Commerce Pkwy Miramar, FL, 33025 Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019