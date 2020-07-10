Anna Marie Busse passed away on June 27, 2020 at the age of 91. Anna was born in Rydaholm, Sweden, and emigrated to the US in 1959. She lived in Chicago until 2 years ago, moving to Rochester Hills, Michigan. She met her beloved husband Charles and the two of them were married on August 27, 1966. She trained as a bookkeeper, and loved talking about fond memories at the real estate branch of the Wirtz Corporation in Chicago. Her hobbies included fitness walking, painting and gardening. Her roses, peonies and hostas were her pride and joy, admired by friends and neighbors. She was a kind and generous person, a friend to all. She greeted everyone with a smile, hugs and kisses, and candy for the children. She was extremely proud of her family, especially her grandchildren.Anna is survived by her daughter Kristina (Jeffrey) Richards; grandchildren Victoria Richards and Nathan Richards; brother Bertil in Sweden; and many nieces and nephews in the US and Sweden. A private service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.





