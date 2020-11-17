1/
Anna Marie Donatelli
Anna Marie Donatelli, (nee Zitella), beloved wife of the late Harold Donatelli. Loving mother of Carol (Michael) Stephan, Cathy (David) Slack and Gina Alvarado. Cherished grandmother of the late Claudia Knudson, Paul Alvarado and Harold (Aubrey) Alvarado. Fond sister of Jo-Ann (Egons) Velde and brothers the late Richard (Marianne) Zitella and Allan (Brenda Easter) Zitella. Fond aunt and friend of many.

Anna Marie loved children and taught for many years in the Chicago Public School system.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Giles Church on Wednesday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. 1045 N. Columbian Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302. However, the Mass will be available via live stream video for all to participate remotely and also will be available for viewing any time after the service. Further details will follow via the funeral home website at www.salernofuneralhomes.com. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anna Marie's name requested to be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607, mercyhome.org. Arrangements by Sciaraffa Funeral Directors. For information call (773) 889-1700.


Memories & Condolences

November 16, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Anna Donatelli.

May the angels lead her into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome her and take her to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
