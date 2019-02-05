|
Anna Marie Jordan nee Dayer; Beloved wife of the late John; Loving mother of Michael (Nancy), Patricia (Ramon) Fox, Judy, Dennis, Daniel (Mary Ann), David, Patrick (Theresa), Mary (Scott) Mattas and the late John and Martin (Maureen); Devoted grandmother of Corey, Meghan (Ryan), John, Lisa, Lauren, Michael, Camille, Kima, Jack Patrick, Jordan, Jack William, Elizabeth, Liam, Caroline and Martin; Dear sister of Peter, Adolph, Leo, John and George. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, 9 brothers and 4 sisters. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet Thursday, 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Eugene Church 7958 W Foster Ave, Chicago. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Angela School would be appreciated. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
