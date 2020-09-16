1/
Anna Marie Liposky
Anna Marie Liposky nee Messere. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Liposky. Loving mother of Sara (Jeffrey) Richter, & Joseph (Lorna) Liposky. Cherished grandmother of Teresa, Christine, & Julia. Dear sister of Carmella (the late John) Otrembiak, Lucy Porter, Nancy (the late Nickoles) Scalise, & the late Michael & Maxine Messere, & the late Frieda & Gordon Teufel. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
SEP
18
Funeral
09:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
