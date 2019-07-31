Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
(708) 447-2500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Anna Marie Miller Obituary
Anna Marie Miller, nee Gulliksen, age 95 of LaGrange Park, formerly of Bellwood and North Riverside. Beloved wife of the late Keith Kenedy, loving mother of Pamela (late Bill) Renaker, Barbara (Allan) Boyd and Keith K. (Renee) Miller, cherished grandmother of Matthew (Amanda) Renaker, Rebecca (Kevin) Siddle, Jason (Kristen) Boyd, Kyle (Karla) Boyd, Keith Miller, Bryan Miller and great grandmother of 5. Funeral Saturday, August 3rd, 10:00 am Chapel Service at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Interment Oakridge Cemetery, Hillside. Visitation Friday 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
