age 89. Beloved wife of the late Edward Rockaitis; loving mother of Deborah (Charles) Obecny, Linda (George) Lampos, Sharon Rockaitis, Sandra Antczak, Nora (Joe) Ucho and the late Anthony Rogulic; cherished grandmother of Charles Jr., (Lisa), Jason, John, Paul (Nicha), Samantha, Theresa and Toni Rose and Joe. Jr.; dearest sister of Isabella, Lena and Mamie. Visitation Thursday 3-8pm. Funeral Friday 8:45am from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd Street to St. Linus Catholic Church for Mass at 9:30am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For more information please visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com or call 708-636-1193
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019