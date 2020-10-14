1/
Anna Marie Sciaraffa
Anna Marie Sciaraffa (nee Garippo), Age 92, loving wife of the late Anthony Sciaraffa; loving mother of Jerry (Christine) Sciaraffa, Marilyn (Fred) Mangione, Margaret Ann (Joseph) Montana, Anne Marie Sciaraffa, Julie Sciaraffa, Karen (Joseph) Dellaria Sr., and the late Robert (Patricia) Sciaraffa; cherished grandmother of Christina (Philip) Marcantelli, Joseph (Heather) Montana II, Michele (Joseph) Canino, Anthony and Dianna Sciaraffa, Joseph Dellaria Jr., Theresa, Laura, and Stephen Sciaraffa, great grandmother of Nicholas and Dominic Marcantelli, Arianna, Alexa, and Frank Montana, and Siena Canino; dear sister of the late Louis (Colette) Garippo; fond aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Lifelong parishioner and active member of St. Giles Church and Seniors Group. Devoted Class of 1949 alum and former Alumni Director of Rosary College now Domincan University.

Visitation Thursday from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, Sciaraffa Funeral Directors, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, 60707. Due to current health guidelines, a limited number of attendees are allowed at the same time. We kindly ask that you exit the funeral home after paying your respects so that all visitors have an opportunity to do the same. Masks and proper social distancing are required. Please refrain from bringing food or beverages into the funeral home. The coffee room is not available at this time.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Giles Church on Friday at 12:30 p.m. 1045 N. Columbian Ave., Oak Park, IL 60302. However, the Mass will be available via live stream video for all to participate remotely. Further details will follow via the funeral home website at www.salernofuneralhomes.com. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dominican University, 7900 W. Division Street, River Forest, 60305 for the Sciaraffa Memorial Scholarship Funds. For information please call (773) 889-1700.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
St. Giles Church
Funeral services provided by
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Your Mom was an incredible lady and she will be missed. Love and Prayers.
Elaine Rodriguez
Friend
