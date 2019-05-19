|
Anna Marie Tarsitano nee Russo. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving Mother of John (Abby) and Anthony (Deeann) Hierz. Beloved daughter of the late Biagio and Theresa Russo. Fond grandmother of Natessa (Dan)Countryman, Victoria (Jeff) Unland and Emily (Steve) King. Great grandmother of Levi, River, Jeff, Jr. and Colton. Dear sister of June Kraus, John (the late Jacqueline) Russo, Biagio (Donna) Russo and Elena (Larry) Lomansey. Sister-in-law of Francine Underdown and the late Elaine Cregan. Fond aunt of many.Visitation from 3:00-8:00pm Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home 10501 W. Cermak Rd. Westchester, IL 60154 (2 blocks west of Mannheim). Funeral 9:30am, Monday, May 20, 2019 from the funeral home to Mater Christi Catholic Church. Mass 10:30am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 708 562-5900
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019