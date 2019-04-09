|
Anna Mary Piazza, nee Masciopinto, age 82, beloved wife of Mario Piazza; loving mother of Joseph (Julie), Vito (Marikay), Anne Marie (Rafael), the late Philip (Veramel), and Thomas (Kelly); cherished grandmother of Melissa, Nicholas, Jonathan, Kelly, Andrés, Mario, Thomas, and Luciana; dear sister of the late Frank (Catherine) and Louis (Sara); daughter of the late Vito and Dorothy Masciopinto; aunt and cousin to many. She was a longtime educator who made a welcoming home to friends and family. In lieu of flowers donations to JourneyCare Hospice are greatly appreciated during this Lenten season at journeycare.org/donate. Visitation Thursday April 11th from 9:15am until time of mass at 10am at Queen of All Saints Basilica 6280 N. Sauganash Ave. Chicago, IL 60646. Interment private. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019