Anna May Ahern
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91, formerly of Chicago passed away on June 8, 2020 at her daughters home. Anna was born on June 17, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Mulcrone) O'Donnell. Anna was preceded in death by her beloved husband James on October 2, 1986. Loving Mother to late Patrick (Cindy) Ahern, Mary Ellen (late Robert) Pisula, Daniel Ahern, Eileen (Edward) Borst, Maudie (Eric) Pfeuffer, Margaret (Joseph) Szymczak, Nora (Jeffery) Fox, James (Anne) Ahern, Maureen (Michael) Coddington, John (Kristen) Ahern and Michael (Stephanie) Ahern. Proud grandmother to (29) Karen, late Lisa, Lauren, Michael, Laura, Danielle, Jimmy, Kate, Kelly, Tommy, Jenny, Molly, Hannah, Matt, Jamie, Connor, Tammy, Ian, Kyle, Terah, Michael, Grace, Sadie, Giovanni, Shannon, Nicolas, Samantha, Danny and Lily. Great grandmother to 10 who will soon be joined by number 11. Loving sister to Marie (Michael) Lally, as well as many nieces and nephews and countless good and faithful friends. Preceded in death by brothers Daniel, Mickey, Jimmy, John Patrick and sister, Patsy. Her home was always open and with her warm heart she touched many lives thru kindness. Remembering her who asked for so little but gave so much..Angel on your pillow, Jesus in your heart. Bye Bye God Bless. Please leave a message for the family. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as we are unable to gather together to hear them. Due to current restrictions, visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge, service at 1:00 p.m., with social distance guidelines in place. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to either St Juliana Church, 7201 N Oketo Ave, Chicago, IL 60631 or Misericordia Home, 6300 N Ridge Ave., Chicago IL 60660. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Service
01:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved