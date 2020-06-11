Age 91, formerly of Chicago passed away on June 8, 2020 at her daughters home. Anna was born on June 17, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Mulcrone) O'Donnell. Anna was preceded in death by her beloved husband James on October 2, 1986. Loving Mother to late Patrick (Cindy) Ahern, Mary Ellen (late Robert) Pisula, Daniel Ahern, Eileen (Edward) Borst, Maudie (Eric) Pfeuffer, Margaret (Joseph) Szymczak, Nora (Jeffery) Fox, James (Anne) Ahern, Maureen (Michael) Coddington, John (Kristen) Ahern and Michael (Stephanie) Ahern. Proud grandmother to (29) Karen, late Lisa, Lauren, Michael, Laura, Danielle, Jimmy, Kate, Kelly, Tommy, Jenny, Molly, Hannah, Matt, Jamie, Connor, Tammy, Ian, Kyle, Terah, Michael, Grace, Sadie, Giovanni, Shannon, Nicolas, Samantha, Danny and Lily. Great grandmother to 10 who will soon be joined by number 11. Loving sister to Marie (Michael) Lally, as well as many nieces and nephews and countless good and faithful friends. Preceded in death by brothers Daniel, Mickey, Jimmy, John Patrick and sister, Patsy. Her home was always open and with her warm heart she touched many lives thru kindness. Remembering her who asked for so little but gave so much..Angel on your pillow, Jesus in your heart. Bye Bye God Bless. Please leave a message for the family. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as we are unable to gather together to hear them. Due to current restrictions, visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge, service at 1:00 p.m., with social distance guidelines in place. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to either St Juliana Church, 7201 N Oketo Ave, Chicago, IL 60631 or Misericordia Home, 6300 N Ridge Ave., Chicago IL 60660. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.