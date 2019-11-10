Home

Linhart Funeral Home
6820 West Cermak Road
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-749-2255
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linhart Funeral Home
6820 West Cermak Road
Berwyn, IL 60402
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Linhart Funeral Home
6820 West Cermak Road
Berwyn, IL 60402
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Celle Church
Anna Pawlak Obituary
Anna Pawlak, beloved wife of the late Jan; loving mother of John C. Pawlak, Richard Pawlak and Joseph (Jamie) Pawlak; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Pawlak and Stefanie Ricks; dear great grandmother of 3. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 a.m. from Linhart Funeral Home, 6820 W. Cermak Road, to St. Mary of Celle Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the Franciscan Friars, 143 East Pulaski Street, Pulaski, WI 54162, appreciated. Info at www.linhartfuneralhome.com or (708) 749-2255
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
