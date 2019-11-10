|
Anna Pawlak, beloved wife of the late Jan; loving mother of John C. Pawlak, Richard Pawlak and Joseph (Jamie) Pawlak; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Pawlak and Stefanie Ricks; dear great grandmother of 3. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 a.m. from Linhart Funeral Home, 6820 W. Cermak Road, to St. Mary of Celle Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the Franciscan Friars, 143 East Pulaski Street, Pulaski, WI 54162, appreciated. Info at www.linhartfuneralhome.com or (708) 749-2255
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019