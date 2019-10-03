|
Anna Pilmonas nee Kasparaitis age 96; beloved wife of the late John Pilmonas; loving mother of Ray (Nancy), Edward (Nancy), Arnold and the late John; dear grandmother of Emily (Jesse) Conley and Anne (Ryan) Orth; great grandmother of River Conley. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church appreciated. Visitation Friday October 4, 2019 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm; with a Prayer Service 7:00 pm at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church 9000 S. Menard Ave., Oak Lawn; where Funeral will be held Saturday October 5th; Lying in State 9:00 am Funeral Service 10:00 am. Interment Bethania Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 3, 2019