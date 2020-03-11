|
Anna Quaranta, 88, of Mt. Prospect; loving wife to the late Vito; beloved mother to Louis, Michael (Merry), Phyllis (Steven) Krupa and Catherine (William) Nagle; Cherished grandmother to nine and great-grandmother to three; fond sister to Mary (the late Cal) Ohlson; and dear aunt to several nieces and nephews. Anna worked for the Chicago Public School System for 25 years. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 3pm until 8pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Prayers 9:15am Friday, March 13, 2020 at the funeral home proceeding to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Hts., IL 60004 for a 10am Funeral Mass. Entombment at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to at Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020