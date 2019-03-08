|
Anna R. Jastrzebski, age 97; beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of James (Eileen), Jane (the late Ben) Furino and William (Diana) Jaski; cherished grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 2; fond sister of Rita, Virginia and the late Genevieve, Irene and Edward; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3-9 P.M. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019