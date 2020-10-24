Anna Radovich, age 91. Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Andrew, beloved daughter of the late Ivan and Domenica Deskovic; dear sister of Ivan (the late Mira) Deskovic, the late Domenica (the late Matthew) Kljucaric, the late Maria Deskovic; sister-in-law of Dina (the late John) Vrandecic, the late Maria (the late George) Nacinovic, the late Anna (the late Milan) Turk, and the late Antonia (the late Frank) Gargurina. Also nieces and nephews. Born in Frantin, Cres Island, Croatia. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Visitation Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. (773) 767-4730





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store