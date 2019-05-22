Home

Anna Ilona Remy nee Petro, 88 of Addison. Beloved wife and best friend for 66 years of Paul Donald Remy. Loving mother of Paul (Vicki) Remy, Barbara Remy, Steven (Terry) Remy, Mary (Mark) Schwartz and Lisa (Dan) Vitale. Loving mother in heart to Michael (Marti) Brunski. Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Erik, John, Sara, Nicole, Rachel, Stephanie, Bobby, Sam, Scott, Erica, Danielle, Kevin, Steven, Danny, Kellyanne, Marty, Jimmy, Tommy, Gabe and Julia. Great grandmother of 11. Dearest sister of the late John, Rudy and Lillian. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Saturday 9:15am from Humes Funeral Home 320 W. Lake St. Addison to St. Joseph Church for Mass at 10am. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton. Visitation Friday 3-9pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia Heart of Mercy Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly (MFA #6224A), 6300 North Ridge Avenue Chicago, IL 60660, greatly appreciated. For info www.humesfh.com or 630.628.8808.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
