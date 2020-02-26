|
Anna M. Rone, 87, beloved wife of Earl; cherished mother of the late Mark Rone and Linda (Marty) Patryn; loving grandmother of Natalie (Kyle) Shamie and Anthony Patryn; devoted great-grandmother of Gabriel and Giulianna Shamie; caring sister of Guy (Rose) Signorelli; aunt to John Signorelli and Barbara Hewitt; and great-aunt to many.
In-state-viewing Monday, March 2, 2020, from 10AM until the time of Mass. Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 AM at St. Celestine Catholic Church, 3020 N. 76th Court, Elmwood Park, IL 60707. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donate to . For info 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com.
