The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
Anna Rone
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Celestine Catholic Church
3020 N. 76th Court
Elmwood Park, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Celestine Catholic Church

Anna Rone

Anna Rone Obituary
Anna M. Rone, 87, beloved wife of Earl; cherished mother of the late Mark Rone and Linda (Marty) Patryn; loving grandmother of Natalie (Kyle) Shamie and Anthony Patryn; devoted great-grandmother of Gabriel and Giulianna Shamie; caring sister of Guy (Rose) Signorelli; aunt to John Signorelli and Barbara Hewitt; and great-aunt to many.

In-state-viewing Monday, March 2, 2020, from 10AM until the time of Mass. Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 AM at St. Celestine Catholic Church, 3020 N. 76th Court, Elmwood Park, IL 60707. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donate to . For info 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020
Remember
