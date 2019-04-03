|
Anna Stangarone, nee Pilolli, age 90, passed away on March 29, 2019. Anna was the beloved wife of the late Michelino; loving mother of the late Joseph (Jodi) Stangarone and a fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday April 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Woods Church 7033 N. Moselle Ave., Chicago, IL. The entombment will be held privately at St. Adalbert Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Cumberland Chapels. For more information call 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019