Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Stangarone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Stangarone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Stangarone Obituary
Anna Stangarone, nee Pilolli, age 90, passed away on March 29, 2019. Anna was the beloved wife of the late Michelino; loving mother of the late Joseph (Jodi) Stangarone and a fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday April 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Woods Church 7033 N. Moselle Ave., Chicago, IL. The entombment will be held privately at St. Adalbert Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Cumberland Chapels. For more information call 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now