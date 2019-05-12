|
Anna Terem, nee Jeszke, 87, of Lemont, passed away May 10, 2019. Employed for 30 years at Nabisco. Beloved wife of the late George Terem; loving mother of Irene (Erland), Theresa (Doug), the late Michelle, and Michael (Tina); cherished grandmother of Conrad, Natalie, and LeeAnn; proud great-grandmother of Brittany and Maxx; dearest sister of Bosia, Henry, Tony, Harriet, Marie, and the late Chris; and also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation Tuesday from 3 – 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 608 Sobieski Street, Lemont, IL 60439. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019