Anna Todaro, nee Grandolfo; Beloved wife of the late Vincent Jim Todaro; Devoted mother of Steve (John Bickford) Todero, Anna (William) Gabriele; Loving daughter of the late Michele and Grace Grandolfo; Fond grandmother of Nicolette and Marie Gabriele; Dear sister of Leonardo (Rosa) Grandolfo, Margherita (late Nicola) Tempesta, Marie (Ninni) Grandolfo and Vincenzo (Pina) Grandolfo; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews; Funeral Friday, May 31, 2019 10:00 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago to St. Celestine Catholic Church. Funeral mass celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. For info (773) 889-1799
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019