Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
1017 N LaSalle Dr
Chicago, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
1017 N LaSalle Dr
Chicago, IL
Anna Vasser

Anna Vasser Obituary
Anna Vasser, of Chicago. Beloved wife of Paul Nagaro for 38 wonderful years. Loving mother of Arianna (Kevin Kinnamon) and Theodora (David Soloway) Nagaro. Forever companion of her four-legged friend Wrigley. Dear sister of Desni Kramer. Dedicated daughter of the late Pamela Vasser, and friend of many. Anna worked at NBC for over forty years, and was a multi Emmy award winning producer and writer, Peabody award winner, and Silver Circle Award inductee. She was devoted to her work, but her family was her biggest priority. She will truly be missed by all. Visitation Sunday, March 1st, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago. Visitation Monday, March 2nd, 9:30 AM, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1017 N LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610 until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 AM. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's name may be made to Misericordia Home of Mercy. Funeral Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
