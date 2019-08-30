|
|
Anna Winterman Szanto. Wife of the late Philip Szanto, M.D., beloved and respected Professor of Pathology at Chicago Medical School. A resident of Highland Park, IL and Princeton, NJ, Anna was born in a convent in Poland in 1946. Her parents Joe and Sonia Winterman were Holocaust survivors. The family arrived in Chicago in 1950 after waiting for four years in a DP Camp in Austria for official papers to America. Anna went on to be the first in her family to graduate from college, becoming a English teacher in the Chicago and Highland Park Public Schools. Survivors include her sister Barbara (Bob) Wexler, brother-in-law Dr. Martin J. Szanto, and children Judy (Sandy) Kutin and Michael J. Szanto. She will be missed by her grandchildren Amalia, Shira, and Paula Kutin. A proud and grateful American, the pillars of her life were family and patriotism. Services private in Princeton, NJ.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2019