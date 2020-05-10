Anna Zacharias
Anna Zacharias, nee Valentine, age 99, beloved wife of the late Walter H. Zacharias. Loving mother of Charles (Margaret) Zacharias and Joanne (Gregory) Prusik. Cherished grandmother of William (Amanda) Zacharias, Matthew Zacharias, Elizabeth Prusik, and Laura (Eric) Williams. Great-grandmother of Amelia Zacharias. Sister of the late Emil. Dear aunt of Charlie and Susan and cousin to many. Due to the current circumstances services will be held privately. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info 733-736-3833 or visit Anna's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
